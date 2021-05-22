First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
A warm but pleasant early summer pattern is setting up for the weekend as high pressure aloft builds right over the mid Mississippi/lower Ohio Valley region. A few high and low clouds around at times, but overall it will be dry and warm. Afternoon highs will be in the 85 to 90 range today and Sunday, but moderate dew points near 60 will keep it from being too humid. Temps look to peak at about 90° Monday afternoon before changes sneak in starting Tuesday.www.kfvs12.com