The Velveteen Dream was not at Monday’s RAW for any kind of red brand creative plans. We noted on Monday how Dream was backstage for RAW at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. In an update, PWInsider reports that Dream was never scheduled to appear on RAW in any fashion, but there is no word yet on why he was brought in. It was also said that Dream has not been seen much at the WWE Performance Center in recent months. Dream has not appeared on NXT TV since losing to Adam Cole on the December 23 episode.