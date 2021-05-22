newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

What’s Going on in Austin? Out-of-Town Transplants Bring Unwelcome Attitudes to a Thriving Local Comedy Scene

By News
sharecaster.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on Humorism, a newsletter about labor, inequality, and extremism in comedy. Subscribe here to get posts like this in your inbox. This week comedian Peng Dang posted a video of podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe unleashing a racist tirade about him during a show earlier this month in Austin, Texas. Dang, who had opened for Hinchcliffe, later said he was shocked and upset by the rant, and that he had to step outside during Hinchcliffe’s set. Hinchcliffe—a writer for Comedy Central’s roasts, host of the popular podcast Kill Tony, and frequent opener for Joe Rogan—has since been dropped by his agency. He was also removed from two shows he was scheduled on this week with Rogan at the Creek and the Cave, a club that recently reopened to Austin after shutting down in New York City.

sharecaster.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
Tony Hinchcliffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Comedy Club#Comedy Show#Live Music Venues#Street Artists#New York City#Popular Music#New Music#Humorism#Comedy Central#The Comedy Store#Asian#Aapi#Hbo#Comedian#Hollywood People#Tony Hinchcliffe Video#Talented Artists#Frequent Opener#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Concert Review: Cut Throat Finches and Austin friends at Lola’s Trailer Park

Saturday night saw a mix of Fort Worth and Austin at Lola’s Trailer Park. Local rockers the Cut Throat Finches were preceded by Heart of the City and the Brandon Callies Band, two outfits from the capital. Though CFT frontman Sean Russell warned the decent-sized crowd that his group might be a little rusty, they still brought the heat. Concertgoers responded in kind, hooting and hollering and dancing the night away.
Eater

Turns Out Soho House Austin Isn’t Opening a Public Restaurant

Members-only club and hotel Soho House is aiming to open that first Texas location on South Congress in late May, but with a major change. The private social club within the Music Lane development isn’t going to feature the originally announced public restaurant. Instead, that restaurant space is home to the Austin location of Chicago Mediterranean restaurant Aba, which opened last fall.
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

The Best Dog-Friendly Patios and Bars in Austin

Soak up the sun and enjoy the spectacular view of Lake Austin at Abel’s on the Lake. The waterside restaurant not only has over 60 beers on tap, but also features a sizable deck perfect for Fido. 3825 Lake Austin Blvd. Appropriately named, the Austin Terrier is a family and...
Texas StateAustin Chronicle

Texas Book Festival Goes Hybrid in 2021

The Texas Book Festival survived the pandemic in 2020 with a completely virtual version that was spread across three weeks. In 2021, the festival will be back online, but only in part. Live events will make their return during a week-long celebration scheduled for Oct. 25-31. That's the big news...
CBS Austin

Summon the courage to go "Over the Edge" for central Texas Make-A-Wish kids!

Make-A-Wish kids show us daily, the courage needed to face extraordinary circumstances. Next month they challenge central Texans to summon their own courage to go "Over the Edge" and rappel from one of the tallest buildings Austin! This adventurous, annual event raises money for make-a-wish, granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Ana Kate Partridge and Shawn Partridge joined us to chat about their wish journey, this fundraiser, and how they are paying it forward for other kids.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Austin, TXjasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Austin, TXPosted by
Rick Martinez

6 Can't-Miss Food Trucks in Austin

Austin is the tip of the spear of Texas' most innovative dining trends, and food trucks are leading the charge. So look, summer is nearly upon us and is the perfect time to get your food truck game on, so we've scoped out some of Austin's popular ones for this list.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Advocates for sex-trafficked children raise $1.1 million for shelter

Maybe it was the joy of returning to normalcy that put guests in a great mood, combined with a compelling need, but one thing is certain: raising $1.1 million in two hours is a noteworthy accomplishment for the Austin 20, which brought in enough donations to build “Nicole’s House” this month during an in-person event at the Austin Country Club.