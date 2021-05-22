Meaningful growth from Stephen Curry, Warriors builds momentum for potential return to title contention

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Just when the Golden State Warriors’ season seemed like it was getting started, it came to an end. The team was playing some of the best basketball in the NBA. Local statues had just changed to allow over 7,500 fans into Chase Center for the first time since the pandemic began. The young players, who had put in so much time and effort both on their own and with coaches, were playing huge minutes in crucial games.

blackchronicle.com
Related
NBALas Cruces Sun-News

Warriors on Steph Curry’s potential MVP season: 'This year is proof that he can help carry a team’

The scoring outbursts have all become a blur. So have the long-distance heaves. As Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has produced a highlight reel nearly every time he has stepped on the court this season, however, those around him marveled at something more substantial than how many points he scores or how far he shoots. They have remained in awe on how Curry transformed the Warriors from a lottery contender to a playoff threat with his record-breaking performances, his steady leadership and his determined optimism.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

How Andrew Wiggins has filled in for Klay Thompson as Warriors’ Iron Man

After not missing a game in high school or at Washington State because of injury, Thompson played 214 consecutive games for the Warriors — the longest such streak to start a career in franchise history — before he missed a loss against Cleveland to attend his grandfather's funeral. Eight months later, Thompson missed his first game because of injury, a loss to Phoenix, with a strained right hand.
NBANBC Sports

Klay knows 'Space Jam 2' character 'spits hot fire'

After taking down LeBron James in three NBA Finals matchups, Klay Thompson will once again battle King James this summer, but this time as a member of the Goon Squad in "Space Jam: A New Legacy." The first trailer for the sequel to the hit 1990s movie starring Michael Jordan...
NBAYardbarker

The 5 Worst Draft Mistakes By The Cleveland Cavaliers In The Last 10 Years

The Cleveland Cavaliers franchise isn't known for their consistency in building championship contenders throughout history, although they have had some great players such as Mark Price and of course LeBron James. The King, specifically, has been Cleveland's brightest factor thanks to their recent success in 2016. But besides having LeBron...
NBANBC Sports

Why Dubs need Wiggins to be more than just Mr. Consistent

For eight years, Klay Thompson was the Warriors' ironman. Thompson never missed more than nine games in a season (2017-18), so Golden State could count on him practically every night to make contributions on both ends of the court. They lost that when Thompson tore his ACL in the 2019...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry on his matchup with Ja Morant

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors clinch the 8-seed in the play-in tournament behind another electric performance from the 2020-21 scoring champion Stephen Curry, who dropped a game-high 46 points on Sunday. This game was Curry’s first-ever matchup against reigning rookie of the year Ja Morant. Curry, a...
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins questionable for Friday's game

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for tomorrow. Feels like their status will ride on the result of today’s Memphis game. Kerith Burke: TBD if tomorrow's game will be a rest night for some players. Kerr said Steph and Draymond did not practice today. Wiggins was limited. "We have some guys legitimately banged up," Kerr said.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep again

Curry finished Tuesday's 122-116 victory over the Suns with 21 points (7-22 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes. The sharpshooter has been surprisingly dull from three-point range over his past two games, going a combined 4-for-24 from beyond the arc. He has averaged 28.5 points and 6.0 assists over that span, however, and Golden State has pulled off victories over the top two teams in the Western Conference. There's little reason to believe that Curry's struggles from deep will extend much longer -- he is shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range on the season and leads the NBA with 5.3 treys per contest.
NBANBC Sports

Kerr's postgame speech previews what's to come for Warriors

The Warriors' regular season campaign is set to end Sunday, and the Dubs are playing the best basketball they've played all season. If Golden State is to find their way through the play-in tournament and into the NBA playoffs, they will face a gauntlet of teams similar to the ones they've faced in the two previous games. Following their thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr addressed the players in the locker room after the game.
NBANBC Sports

Curry, Dray get day off as 'banged-up' Warriors near postseason

After a stretch in which the Warriors played six games in nine days, several of the team's top players got a much-needed day off from practice Thursday. “We have guys who are legitimately banged up right now. I think we just finished six games in nine days if I’m not mistaken," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday. "Steph (Curry) didn’t practice today, Draymond (Green) didn’t practice, (Andrew Wiggins) Wiggs was limited in practice, Damion Lee is getting a workout now, he’s out for tomorrow but he’s starting to get on the floor a little bit. Eric Paschall practiced fully, so he will play, but there’s a lot of unknowns given how banged-up we are right now.”
NBABleacher Report

Warriors' Steve Kerr Shows Support for NBA's Play-in Tournament: 'I Love It'

The NBA's play-in tournament may have its detractors, but Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not among them. "I love it," he said, per 95.7 The Game. "The last month's been infinitely more interesting for NBA fans. It's great... If you finish 7th and you lose two straight, then you probably weren't good enough to advance in the playoffs anyway. That's just the truth."
NBANBC Sports

Postgame moment with Kobe told Klay he belonged in NBA

Like many NBA stars, Klay Thompson grew up idolizing late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Early in his NBA career, the Warriors star desperately wanted Bryant to recognize his potential and talent. During their first meeting as NBA players, Bryant scored 39 on the Warriors at Staples Center in a game that's forever etched in Thompson's memory.