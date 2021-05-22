newsbreak-logo
Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history

By Beatrice Naylor Klamath County Museum
Herald and News
Cover picture for the articleA disaster caused by a cow wandering in the path of the fast Grants Pass-Medford inter-urban stage three miles east of Medford Wednesday caused the death of one passenger, Collister Gray of Fort Klamath, slight injuries to eight other passengers and the wrecking of the stage, which went crashing into a deep ravine, overturning and becoming a mass of wreckage.

