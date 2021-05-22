newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘How High 3’ To Be First Film From Method Man’s Production Company

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMethod Man has officially started his own production company and his first project will be comedy sequel How High 3. Variety exclusively reports Six AM, An Entertainment Co. was created with his manager Shauna Garr. The outlet reports Six AM “”will aim to produce a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of all ages.”

blackchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How High#Production Company#Method Man#Film Production#Series Production#An Entertainment Co#Universal 1440#Verzuz#Comedy Sequel#Song#Marvel#Collaboration#Venture#Variety#Branding#November#Untold Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's Director Is Bringing A Part Of The Mandalorian To The Marvel Production

While Peyton Reed is probably best known to fans as the director of the Ant-Man movies, the filmmaker made a huge impression last year taking a break from the incredible shrinking hero to spend some time in the Star Wars universe. Reed took the helm of two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2, including the shocking, surprised filled finale, and while doing so he got a taste of the special way that series is made – which is to say with the use of a digital backlot called The Volume. Now the filmmaker is preparing for his next cinematic adventure in the world of Marvel... but he's not totally leaving his Mandalorian experience behind as he ventures into the making of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.
Moviespower106.com

Method Man’s Reportedly Working On Third Installment of How High

Reportedly, Method Man and his manager, Shauna Garr have teamed up to start a new production company called Six AM and their first project is “How High 3.”. Variety, who learned exclusively about the company reported that Six AM will aim to produced a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of fans into several age ranges. The company will specialize in distributing projects via streaming, social media platforms, and other technologies along with television and theaters.
MoviesFilmmaking Stuff

Making Profit From Films: The Influence Of Production Value

The production value of your film can have an influence on profits. And the thing is, nobody can actually tell what films will be successful with a 100% accuracy. Even the major studios release big budget movies that fail miserably. And these movies are created by experienced motion picture executives, complete with a staff that does tons of audience research…
MoviesDigital Trends

How Vespas and visual storytelling shaped Pixar’s upcoming film Luca

Pixar will bring another family-friendly adventure to the screen this year with Luca, a Mediterranean fantasy that follows a pair of young sea monsters exploring the human world on their homemade scooter. Directed by Enrico Casarosa (La Luna), the animated feature Luca is based on Casarosa’s own childhood spent on...
MoviesPosted by
Audacy

Method Man reuniting with Redman for 'How High 3'

Method Man is making some major moves and is bringing his longtime collaborator, Redman, along for the ride. Meth and his manager, Shauna Garr, have formed their new production company, Six AM, An Entertainment Co. According to Variety, Six AM "will aim to produce a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of all ages. The company will specialize in projects distributed via streaming, social media platforms, and other relevant technologies alongside traditional television and theatrical releases."
Entertainmentthedisneydrivenlife.com

Disney and Pixar’s Luca: Get a First Look at New Products from Mattel

Here is a first look at Mattel’s 2021 product line for Disney and Pixar’s original film “Luca”, coming to Disney+ on June 18. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, “Luca” is a coming of age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto, as they take in all that the Italian summer has to offer, gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret, Luca is a sea monster from another world, just below the water’s surface.
Movies411mania.com

Opening Scene From Spiral Shows Off the Film’s First Bloody Trap

Spiral revives the Saw franchise this weekend, and the first scene from the film has been released showing off the movie’s initial trap. You can see the clip below, which features a cop investigating a subway tunnel only to fall prey to the new film’s killer. The film releases on...
New York City, NYFirst Showing

First Look Teaser Trailer for Soderbergh's Crime Film 'No Sudden Move'

"Do you think I'm a schemer?" WB + HBO Max have unveiled the first teaser trailer for No Sudden Move, the latest Steven Soderbergh film following Let Them All Talk earlier this year, as well as his gig directing the 2021 Academy Awards show. The film will be premiering at the upcoming 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as a Centerpiece Gala selection. A group of criminals brought together under mysterious circumstances must quickly figure out how work together to uncover what's really going on when the simple job goes completely sideways. The "outdoor premiere" of director Soderbergh's new crime drama, which stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig "muMs" Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke, will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18th. I really dig this old school teaser with the scratchy title cards introducing all of the main characters. Still no idea what it's about it, but I'm intrigued.
MoviesScreendaily

Warner Bros films to play 35 day in cinemas before HBO Max debut in LatAm, Caribbean

Films from the Warner Bros slate will debut on HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean after a 35-day exclusive theatrical run. At time of writing WarnerMedia had not clarified whether the window applies only to the 2021 slate, or beyond. Either way, it marks the latest blow for exhibition, which has seen what was until fairly recently a three-month exclusive runaway slashed by the pandemic and the march of streaming platforms.
Movieshistorynet.com

‘Bataan’: Hollywood’s Very First Combat Film

Directed by Tay Garnett, the 1943 movie might seem cheesy on first viewing due to its instantly predictable—yet at the time innovative—plot. If you’re of a certain age, you’ve probably turned on the television late at night and stumbled upon Bataan, a 1943 film about a squad of American soldiers caught up in the doomed defense of the Philippines. It’s unlikely you gave the film much thought. If you did, you might have told yourself, “This isn’t Sands of Iwo Jima” (1949), or possibly “This isn’t Saving Private Ryan” (1998). Or, for that matter, The Big Red One (1980), Platoon (1986), or American Sniper (2014). But all these movies share something in common: they are examples of the combat film genre. And, film historian Jeanine Basinger argues, they all owe a debt to Bataan, an otherwise forgettable movie made entirely on a Hollywood backlot.
Moviesthenerdsofcolor

Production Begins on Disney’s Highly-Anticipated ‘Disenchanted’

The new live-action musical comedy sequel to the beloved Enchanted, which will be directed by Adam Shankman and produced by Barry Josephson, Amy Adams, and Barry Sonnenfeld, is currently shooting in Ireland. The film features Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel all reprising their roles from the first film with Maya Rudolph and newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino joining the cast. Disenchanted will also include new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.
TV & VideosDeadline

Constantin Film’s Oliver Berben On Company’s Thriving TV Business & Why Now Is The “Perfect Time” For Creating Content

With global screen sectors increasingly in flux thanks to the aftershocks of an unprecedented pandemic coupled with intensifying streaming wars, it would be easy to see why execs in the business could feel a little on the apprehensive side. But for Oliver Berben, deputy CEO and deputy chairman of German production and distribution powerhouse Constantin Film, this is the golden age of international content production.
MinoritiesBBC

Film studio sorry for dubbing Laverne Cox's voice with a man

Universal Pictures has apologised for dubbing actress Laverne Cox's character with the voice of a man in some non-English versions of the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman. Cox, one of Hollywood's most high-profile transgender actresses, plays coffee shop owner Gail. But in Italy, her voice was replaced by that of...
MoviesFirst Showing

First French Trailer for Céline Sciamma's Latest Film 'Petite Maman'

Time to meet Nelly and Marion… Pyramide Films in France has unveiled the first official trailer for the film Petite Maman, the latest from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma. The title translates directly to Little Mom, which is a reference to the film's plot and what happens with a young girl who meets another young girl in the woods one day. Nelly has just lost her grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother's childhood home. One day her mother disappears without explanation. She explores the house and the surrounding woods, and meets a girl her same age building a treehouse. Petite Maman stars Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz, with Nina Meurisse, Stéphane Varupenne, and Margot Abascal. This just premiered a few months ago at the Berlin Film Festival, and it's opening in France this June, though there's still no US opening set yet. This is an adorable little film about mothers and daughters and their connection, and the references to this being a Studio Ghibli film are spot on. It really has that vibe.
Sandwich, MAcapenews.net

Sandwich High School Theater Company Welcomes Audience Back Into Auditorium With Filmed Musical Production

The Knights Theatre Company welcomed its first live audience in over a year when it presented its creative answer to the traditional spring musical. “Hats off to Broadway” featured 23 performances from Broadway productions such as “Chicago,” “Les Misérables,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” “In the Heights,” and “Six.” The cast and crew featured students from 7th through 12th grades.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

A Production Pipeline Streams From Emerson to Lyric Stage Company

If you’re involved with Lyric Stage Company of Boston chances are that you’re going to work with an Emersonian. Executive Director Matt Chapuran ‘02 is an alum and affiliated faculty member. Artistic Director Courtney O’Connor ’97, MFA ‘20 is an alum and senior affiliated faculty member, and her predecessor, Spiro Veloudos ‘74, is an affiliated faculty member. Board member Sasha Castroverde ’08 is associate director of Annual Giving at Emerson.
Entertainmenttheatermania

TheaterMania to Stream Filmed Production of Ed Dixon's Solo Show About George Rose

TheaterMania will stream the filmed off-Broadway production of Ed Dixon's solo show Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose May 24-July 18. Tickets are $25. Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose is a one-act play that chronicles Dixon's 20-year friendship with George Rose, the two-time Tony-winning character actor known for starring in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, My Fair Lady, and The Pirates of Penzance, who was tortured and beaten to death in the Dominican Republic in 1988. Filmed at the Davenport Theatre in 2017, the Drama Desk Award-winning production is directed and designed by Eric Schaeffer, with lighting by Chris Lee and stage management by Megan E. Coutts.