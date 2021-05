OROVILLE, Calif. — A tree trimmer in northern California has been charged in a series of deadly throat slashings that authorities say left three people dead. Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, of Oroville, is charged with multiple counts of murder, as well as arson and attempted murder, according to a joint news release from prosecutors in Butte and Tehama counties. He was allegedly caught in the act of slitting a man’s throat shortly before dawn on June 14.