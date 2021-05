The Mahar baseball team came away with a 3-2 walk-off win over Easthampton on Tuesday, handing the Eagles their first loss of the season after starting 8-0. Cole Johnson starred on the mound for the Senators, throwing five no-hit innings before allowing a hit in the sixth. Mahar had built a 2-0 lead up to that point, courtesy of RBI singles from Connor Knetchel and Liam O’Donnell. However, when O’Donnell came in to relieve Johnson in the seventh, Easthampton battled back to tie the game on RBIs by Otis Follet and Andrew Thompson.