newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonanza, OR

Bonanza Lions Club give awards

Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bonanza Lions Club recently gave their Student of the Month awards for February and March at the Bonanza school. The student for February was Seth Jennings. March student of the month is Hayley Ibarra.

www.heraldandnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonanza, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bonanza Lions Club#Awards#February#March Student
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history

“Saltzman will get you if you don’t watch out,” is a warning that owners of autos and trucks who have not secured their 1921 license from the state should heed. Jay Saltzman, an inspector of the motor vehicle department of the state, is here for the purpose of rounding up those who have not secured their license, and he has already gotten busy, three victims having been his toll for yesterday.
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Basin Buzz: Best bets for the week ahead

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – May’s theme is “Flower Month!”. ■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in ■ Damn Near Famous in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St. Saturday, May...
Oregon StateHerald and News

KU student place in state fish art contest

Klamath Union High School students Kaden Coulter and Maria Osuna Gonzales were recently recognized in the Wildlife Forever's fish art contest. Maria was awarded third place for the state of Oregon with her drawing of a white marlin and Kaden received a second place award for his drawing of a northern pike.
Klamath County, ORmybasin.com

KLAMATH KINETIC CHALLENGE NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

Klamath Falls, OR May 7th 2021 – Klamath Kinetic Challenge 2021 is actually happening, Saturday June 26th and Sunday June 27th. See www.Klamathkinetic.org for complete schedule. If you’ve had your head in the sand the last sixteen years (yes, I said 16 Years!) you may not know what a Kinetic Sculpture Race is. Well, Kinetic Sculptures are homemade, human powered vehicles able to travel (with any luck) over land, sand, muck, rocks and, oh yeah, water. They carry one, two, four or more people. The race is to see if these fantastic creations are able to negotiate the course. Awards are given for engineering/construction, art, speed and many other frivolous achievements. The Race is really a Festival put on FOR THE FUN of all involved, including spectators.
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Klamath Piano Project looking for artists for project's third year

Colorful pianos will soon return to the streets of downtown Klamath Falls this summer, but first, the project is looking for artists with a vision for a piano painting. Five artists will be selected to paint five new pianos that will be placed around downtown, at places like the courthouse, Veteran’s Park and the Klamath Commons.
Bonanza, ORHerald and News

Wilsonart names Bonanza grad new plant manager

Rebecca Armstrong has been named plant manager for the new Wilsonart facility in Klamath Falls. Armstrong has four years of strategy development and management experience. Most recently, she served as continuous improvement manager at Columbia Forest Products, where she oversaw problem solving, visual controls, standardization of processes and programs, and team building for the Klamath Falls branch of North America’s largest manufacturer of hardwood plywood and hardwood veneer products.