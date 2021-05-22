9 Assignment Issues All Mechanical Engineering Students Face

Abstract: In recent years, soft materials have been extensively explored in a myriad of engineering applications such as wearable devices and soft robotics. In the talk, I will present our recent studies of several different soft materials, including electroactive elastomers and gels, liquid crystal elastomers, ionic hydrogels and vitrimers. For each material, I will discuss their potential applications, followed by fundamental mechanics problems associated with the applications. Prototype demonstrations in the presentation include electroactive soft lens, smart window, ionic logic gate and artificial muscle for soft robotics. The associated mechanics problems are electromechanical instabilities in dielectric elastomers, fracture and fatigue of liquid crystal elastomers and non-steady crack growth in vitrimers.