Ellis and Escamillo Win 2021 Haftenkamp Bundeschampionate Qualifier

Le Mans had another surprise in store for qualifying and of course it came in the form of raindrops just as the lightweight class left pitlane for Q2, causing riders to rush out for an early benchmark on slick tyres. However, rain intensified on their outlap so riders returned to pitlane to prepare for a wet time attack instead. Once the preparations were done, rain stopped and glimpses of sun could be seen in parts of the circuit, making it a tricky proposition for the riders, who were yet to post a time by the halfway point of the session. One man who took big risks for a big reward was Andrea Migno, the Italian sticking to slick tyres for the final run and securing his second pole position of the season with a two second advantage. Riccardo Rossi followed his example and the late switch to slicks also rewarded him with a maiden front row start, despite starting the session in the gravel trap at turn 11, after a tangle with Niccolò Antonelli. Jaume Masia made a late jump to complete the front row of the grid.