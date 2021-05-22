newsbreak-logo
Shrew Knew? Completely New Mammal Species Found On Remote Island

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOLKATA, India — The Zoological Survey of India has discovered a new species of an insectivorous mammal — a white-toothed shrew — on the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago in India. A shrew is a tiny mammal that resembles a mouse. They feed on insects and live on the sub-leaf stratum or ground of the forest. The species ‘Crocidura Narcondamica’, named after the island on […]

