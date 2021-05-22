Building a food forest

As the weather turns warmer and the days get sunnier, you may find yourself, like many of us, spending more and more time working on your landscaping, gardening, and enjoying some time in nature. It’s a great feeling to see your hard work and sweat-equity pay off in the form of a beautiful outdoor oasis. But before you start planning, planting, and pruning, you may want to start by working on your soil. Healthy soil absorbs water easily, drains well, and retains moisture. Meaning you won’t have to run the sprinkler as often to keep your landscape looking vibrant and beautiful in our drier summer months. By adding compost to your landscaping, you’ll conserve water, a precious natural resource, while lowering your utility bill and giving your garden vital nutrients all at the same time.