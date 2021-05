Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas will renew their amateur rivalry in a highly anticipated undisputed lightweight title fight on Saturday. Taylor came out victorious when the pair met at the 2012 Olympics and went on to win gold in London before conquering the professional ranks. However, Jonas insists she will provide a far greater threat in the professional ranks and correct their “unfinished business”.“Ever since I turned pro that’s always been the fight that everybody has wanted to see,” Jonas said. “All eyes will be on us again and I think both of us will step up to the...