Air Jordan 4 Golf ‘Metallic Green’ Release Date

The Bordeaux colorway lands on the Air Jordan 6. Making its debut this Summer, here is a first look at the Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux. Borrowing its aesthetic from the iconic Air Jordan 7 “Bordeaux”, this Air Jordan 6 dons a Black, Light Graphite, Dark Grey, and Bordeaux color scheme. The suede upper consists of a Light Graphite base offset by the Black overlays. The Bordeaux hits are noted on the tongue overlays and heel pull tab. It also looks like the multicolored tongue motif used on the Air Jordan 7 will also be making an appearance on this Air Jordan 6. A Black and Grey midsole atop a translucent outsole round out the main features of the Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux.