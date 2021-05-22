Air Jordan 4 Golf ‘Metallic Green’ Release Date
Jordan Brand recently gifted Bubba Watson a pair of Air Jordan 4 Golf shoes just in time for the Masters. As you can see, this golf iteration of the Air Jordan 4 features similar color blocking as the ‘Green Metallic’ pair that dropped in 2020. Highlighted with White leather across the uppers while Metallic Green adorns the eyelets and spiked outsoles. Following, we have Green on the tongue branding and Yellow on the inside of the tongue.www.sneakerfiles.com