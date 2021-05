Sheffield United should be desperate to avoid defeat at Everton today as they bid to steer clear of the Premier League record for defeats in a season. We say ‘should’, as putting ‘will be’ is probably a bit too presumptious, given some of the displays we’ve seen from this group of players at times this season. Some of them have downed tools. And while Heckingbottom, akin to Boris Johnson, keeps alluding to ‘the data’, it’s clear to fans that the effort levels have dipped.