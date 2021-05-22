newsbreak-logo
NBA

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Calls Suns’ Monty Williams ‘Coach Of The Year’

By Matt Peralta
Lakers Nation
Lakers Nation
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers survived a close Play-In Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors but now must prepare for a first-round series against a potent Phoenix Suns team. The Suns were the most-improved team in the NBA during the 2020-21 season and while most of that can be attributed...

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

Monty Williams
Lebron James
Anthony Davis
Frank Vogel
Chris Paul
NBAMercury News

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAsport.one

NBA MVP Race: Chris Paul’s Work In Phoenix Should Improve His MVP Candidacy

Chris Paul is just on his first year with the Phoenix Suns, and he is already making a big difference out there. Paul and the Suns are currently sitting atop the stacked Western Conference, beating out other elite championship contenders like the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Friday: What Chris Paul is thinking and why Monty Williams has succeeded with Sam Amick of The Athletic

Sam Amick of The Athletic joined the show to give us a dispatch after his brilliant profile of Chris Paul went up at The Athletic last week. We discuss Paul’s state of mind, how he’s thinking about free agency this summer, and whether this Suns team can help him overcome past failings. Then we look back on Monty Williams choosing the Suns over the Lakers and why he’s been perfect in Phoenix. To close, Sam explains why rival NBA teams believe the Suns are for real as a contender.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kelly Oubre has torn wrist ligament and hand fracture

Shams Charania: Warriors’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a torn ligament in his left wrist and a fracture on the palm, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Oubre reaggravated his wrist on April 9, missed 11 days and returned for five games, attempting to play through the injury and compete on the floor.
NBAarizonasports.com

MVP? All-NBA? COTY? Top award cases for Phoenix Suns’ elite season

The Phoenix Suns are the best story in the NBA this year, tied for the league’s best record entering play on Monday. With that, they have several deserving cases for awards season: MVP, All-NBA, All-Defense, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc. Because of the performances and...
NBACBS Sports

Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns

ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks are looking playoff ready, even when facing the team with the NBA's best record. Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night.
NBAsports360az.com

Suns Should Dominate Awards Season

Monty Williams should win Coach of the Year, James Jones should take home the Executive of the Year, and Chris Paul should receive some runner-up votes for MVP. Yes, it’s been that kind of year for the Phoenix Suns. Awards come with the on-the-court success that our hometown heroes on the hardwood have produced in 2021. Williams has been consistent in his approach since day one of saying “no” to coach the Lakers and signing the dotted line here in The Valley. It’s not to say that Utah’s Quin Snyder or Tibs with the Knicks haven’t done an outstanding job; they have, but not close to the reclamation project that Williams inherited. Monty took over the Titanic and navigated it through the icebergs. Voters should be smart enough to see what he’s done with this franchise. He’s a perfect 5-0 against the Jazz and Knicks this season. That shouldn’t be overlooked either.
Arizona Sports

Suns stumble through finish line, do enough to beat Thunder

It was quite the range of previous outcomes for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder heading into Sunday night’s game. The Suns were coming off a 5-2 record in their most challenging seven-game stretch of the season. The Thunder were coming off a 57-point loss the night prior, making it 16 losses in their last 17 games with their tanky roster.
Arizona Sports

Celebrating Chris Paul’s signature moves on his 36th birthday

Chris Paul makes me laugh more than any other Phoenix Suns player I’ve watched in my lifetime. It’s meant as the highest of compliments, because some of the stuff he does is downright silly — and unbelievable. When you see something that checks both of those boxes, you can’t help but marvel at it while getting a chuckle in.
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 shots to define the rotation

The Phoenix Suns are the top team in the NBA. That’s quite an improvement in a couple of (shortened) seasons, but that’s what the numbers say: At 45-18, the Suns are tied with the Utah Jazz but hold the tiebreaker as they head for games at Oklahoma City, Cleveland and Atlanta.
NBAHastings Tribune

With LeBron James still out, Lakers rally to defeat Knicks in OT thriller

The optimism that flowed out of the Lakers’ camp following the weekend was a little muted Tuesday, the presumed return of LeBron James put on hold for at least another game while he gave his injured ankle another day to rest. Following a full practice Monday — a practice seemingly...
NBACBS Sports

Why Lakers have been using Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell together, and why they won't in playoffs

When Frank Vogel first broached the concept of playing Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell together, the idea seemed farfetched at best and a tad patronizing at worst. The plan was conceived as a countermeasure when Andre Drummond's signing ensured that at least one, if not both, would lose playing time. Vogel was adamant that the Los Angeles Lakers would need all three of their centers for the postseason, but for that plan to work, all three would actually need to play somewhat steadily in the regular season in order to remain conditioned and engaged for the playoffs. It was, in essence, a theoretical way of keeping everybody happy.