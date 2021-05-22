Lakers News: Frank Vogel Calls Suns’ Monty Williams ‘Coach Of The Year’

Monty Williams should win Coach of the Year, James Jones should take home the Executive of the Year, and Chris Paul should receive some runner-up votes for MVP. Yes, it’s been that kind of year for the Phoenix Suns. Awards come with the on-the-court success that our hometown heroes on the hardwood have produced in 2021. Williams has been consistent in his approach since day one of saying “no” to coach the Lakers and signing the dotted line here in The Valley. It’s not to say that Utah’s Quin Snyder or Tibs with the Knicks haven’t done an outstanding job; they have, but not close to the reclamation project that Williams inherited. Monty took over the Titanic and navigated it through the icebergs. Voters should be smart enough to see what he’s done with this franchise. He’s a perfect 5-0 against the Jazz and Knicks this season. That shouldn’t be overlooked either.