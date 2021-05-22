newsbreak-logo
Ukraine ups 2020/21 barley export forecast, keeps wheat and corn

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

KYIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has increased forecast for 2020/21 barley exports to 4.15 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 4.0 million, the ministry's data showed on Saturday. The data show a decrease in domestic consumption makes the higher exports available. The ministry also revised up...

