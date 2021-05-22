newsbreak-logo
New Face-Mask Rules Put Grocery Workers Back at Center of Debate

Supermarket workers are back in the middle of a national conversation about face masks. Many supermarket chains have eased rules for wearing masks in stores since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on May 13 that fully vaccinated people no longer need to cover their faces indoors. Kroger Co. said it dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers and employees starting Thursday, unless local rules dictate otherwise. Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and other grocery sellers have also lifted mask mandates for vaccinated people.

WDBO

Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies

An abrupt relaxation of mask policies has left workers at supermarkets and other stores reeling as they try to sort out what the new environment means for their own safety and relationship with customers. Kroger, the country's largest grocery chain, became one of the latest to announce that, starting Thursday,...
tribuneledgernews.com

Giant grocery store eases mask rules for shoppers and employees

The Giant Company announced Tuesday it is updating it mask policy. Starting May 19, employees and shoppers who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks inside the Carlisle-based chain’s stores. The decision comes following new guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control...
westsideseattle.com

UFCW: Grocery and retail CEOs ending COVID mask rules for vaccinated must address risks shoppers and workers face

Today, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), which represents 1.3 million essential food and retail workers nationwide— including over 62,000 Washington State frontline workers, cautioned against the growing trend of top retailers ending mask requirements for vaccinated shoppers and employees in the wake of new CDC guidance. UFCW is the...
hoiabc.com

Meijer updates face masks rules for fully vaccinated customers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (HOI) - Fully vaccinated customers will no longer be required to wear masks at Meijer's stores. On Monday, the supermarket chain updated its policy about face coverings, and released the following statement:. "Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state...
Posted by
EatThis

These Top American Brands Just Dropped Face-Mask Rules

Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that most people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks or stay six feet apart from others when indoors or outdoors. On Friday, major brands began dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated customers in their stores and restaurants, if state and local regulations allow it. (A person is considered fully vaccinated if it's been two weeks since the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single shot by Johnson & Johnson.) Here are several of the chains that have gone mask-free (with some exceptions). Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
Posted by
PennLive.com

Wegmans eases face mask rules for customers

If you’ve been fully vaccinated you will no longer need to wear a face mask to shop at Wegmans. “In accordance with the latest CDC guidance, fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a face covering in our stores, except where mandated at the state or local level,” Wegmans said in a statement.
Eater

Grocery Workers Are Still Dealing with Customer Confrontations Over Masks, More Than a Year Into the Pandemic

Four days a week, Al Kasper parks his car as close to the employee entrance of a Happy Valley, Oregon, Fred Meyer as he can, steps inside, and slips behind the relative safety of the unprotected deli counter. “If I parked farther out in the lot at night, there would be a higher chance of something happening,” Kasper says. He’s had customers threaten to fight his fellow coworkers over minor cashiering errors and requests to follow store policies, and he doesn’t want to take any chances if someone comes to the store looking to cause harm.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

With Pride, Kroger Kicks Off Florida Delivery Solution

Cincinnati-based Kroger over the weekend sent a fleet its of refrigerated delivery trucks to the streets of Ybor City in Tampa as part of the city’s annual Pride Parade. The event—which Kroger participated in as a sponsor and was notable as the U.S.’ first live Pride celebration since COVID forced cancellations last year—helped to promote the retailer’s newly available grocery delivery in parts of the city.
slickdeals.net

These 17 Stores No Longer Require a Mask to Shop Indoors

Things are starting to look like 2019 again (and that’s a good thing). The CDC announced that fully vaccinated adults can now resume their indoor and outdoor activities without masks. This means you can breathe a little easier in some of your favorite stores. Of course, each state and store...
Posted by
MIX 106

No Mask Needed Update: Two New Grocery Stores Lift Mandate

The face mask mandates have been lifted for fully vaccinated Idahoans and it's like Black Friday all over again. It's so 2010. What does this really mean? I don't think it's important to overthink it. You see the signs everywhere and you should look closely at the fine print. If you're vaccinated there is no need to wear your masks and especially at these to superstores.
Posted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
kcrw.com

LA grocery workers worry unvaccinated people will take advantage of CDC’s relaxed mask guidelines

California health officials are at odds with some major retail and grocery chains that adopted the CDC’s relaxed mask guidelines without state approval. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor places. The announcement caused Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and other retailers to allow vaccinated customers to enter without a face covering in states and local jurisdictions that dropped their mask mandates.
Washington Post

Get Shot, Show Face? How Mask Rules Are Changing

More than a year after masks began to blossom on the streets of many cities in response to the Covid-19 crisis, guidance over how best to use them continues to change. In January some European governments required medical-grade coverings in public settings in response to new variants of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. One of U.S. President Joe Biden’s first acts in office was to break with his predecessor by issuing a nationwide, if limited, mask mandate. In April and then again in May, however, U.S. health authorities relaxed their recommendations for fully vaccinated people. Here’s a look at some of the issues involved.