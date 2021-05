South Korean electronics giant Samsung ha pledged to invest $150 billion in its chip business by 2030 and its government says it will get involved too. Nikkei Asia reports that the whole of South Korea has committed to invest 510 trillion won in the semiconductor sector, with Samsung alone accounting for a third of it. It should be noted, however, that Samsung had already committed to the bulk of that spend a couple of years ago, but it recently announced it was chucking another $34 billion into the pot.