Roy Halston Frowick may now be known for revolutionizing American fashion, but during his heyday, it was his merry band of misfits—a conglomerate of kooky creatives—that made a unique mark on the industry. As the new Netflix series Halston, which follows the rise and downfall of the designer, tells it, artists like Joe Eula and Victor Hugo (who was Halston’s lover for most of his time in the limelight), models including Elsa Peretti, the director Joel Schumacher, and, of course, Liza Minnelli were constantly in the designer’s orbit. They partied at Studio 54, collaborated, and created together—much like Andy Warhol’s Factory, or the crew that hung around with Yves Saint Laurent.