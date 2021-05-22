newsbreak-logo
Africa

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Holds Consultation and Orientation Workshop for the Reconstitution of the Council of the Wise

By Harouna MAYAKI
 4 days ago

ECOWAS Holds Consultation and Orientation Workshop for the Reconstitution of the Council of the Wise 22/05/2021Harouna MAYAKI. Abuja, Nigeria, May 20, 2021. The ECOWAS Commission is holding a consultation and orienta-tion Workshop for the re-constitution of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise (CoW).The Two-Day Workshop which begins in Accra, Ghana on the 24th of May, 2021 is meant to sen-sitize and prepare the distinguished member states' nominees of the CoW to discharge their duties as a supporting organ, created purposefully for Preventive Diplomacy and Mediation interventions in member states within the region.

