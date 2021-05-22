ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Holds Consultation and Orientation Workshop for the Reconstitution of the Council of the Wise

PARIS (AP) — More than 20 heads of state and government from Africa are in Paris for talks with the heads of international organizations on how to revive the continent’s economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some European leaders and high-level representatives from the U.K., Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also attended the summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Other officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, planned to take part via videoconference. The discussion is focused on finding ways to inject billions of dollars into African economies with the support of international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.