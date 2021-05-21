A deadly cycle, dooming us to reliving history

Education policy is now the front-line of the “culture war.” The sorts of currents that embody “critical race theory” have been present in the academy for several decades, particularly in education departments. But the Black Lives Matter protests during 2020’s pseudo-revolutionary summer, and Mr. Trump’s actions in the last three months of his presidency, have made the otherwise arcane issue of curricular reform a central political question. Republican state legislatures and governors in Texas, Tennessee, and Florida have advocated banning critical race theory derived curriculum, while Idaho has banned it outright. By contrast, California Democrats have adopted the “Model Ethnic Studies Curriculum,” while the Biden administration’s Education Department has announced that it will favor institutions that implement similar pedagogical material.