WBA 140-pound regular champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios met Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Thursday at a press conference to preview their pay-per-view main event taking place Saturday, June 26th at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Tickets for the live event go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Here is what Barrios had to say: “This is a huge opportunity for me. ‘Tank’ called me out. I know he’s trying to do something great, but this is a dangerous fight for him. It’s going to be an action-packed fight. We’ve never faced fighters like each other before. We’re going to see on June 26 if it’s the right move for him.