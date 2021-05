It had been 18 days since the Colorado Avalanche played a game at home in Ball Arena and even that was a quick stop on the second night of a back-to-back after a four game road trip. Faced with eight games against non-playoff bound opponents to close out the regular season the Avalanche needed to re-establish their brand of hockey and they did just that getting back on track with a 3-0 shutout win against the San Jose Sharks. All was not positive, however, as both Ryan Graves and Sam Girard both exited the game and did not return.