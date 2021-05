The Crookston girls' golf team followed up its best round of the season in even better fashion. On what coach Jeff Perreault called a beautiful day for golf, the Pirates won the East Grand Forks Invitational on Monday at Valley Golf Course by posting a team score of 390 (98 over par), finishing 29 strokes ahead of second-place East Grand Forks. They also beat Section 8AA foes Roseau (431) and Thief River Falls (444).