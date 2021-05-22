newsbreak-logo
Allegany 60-Plus Club to meet in person

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

ALLEGANY — The Allegany 60-Plus Club will begin conducting in-person meetings again starting June 8 at 11 a.m. in the old high school gymnasium on Fourth Street. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and bring proof of COVID vaccine as well as own refreshments.

