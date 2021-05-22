Allegany 60-Plus Club to meet in person

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases this weekend. There were 11 new cases on Saturday and six on Sunday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,621 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest cases include five in the southwest part of the county, five in the northeast part of the county, four in the northwest part of the county, and three in the southeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.9%, while the number of hospitalizations is 14, unchanged from Friday's report. Of the county's 5,621 total cases, 134 are active, 5,385 have recovered, and 102 have died. As of Sunday, there are 750 county residents in quarantine.