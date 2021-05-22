Hockey Outfits to Try On — What to Wear to a Hockey Game

JuniorHockey.com is pleased to name Tyler Stewart as the Behind the Champ and JuniorHockey.com Youth Hockey Player of the Week!. Tyler is an ‘04 center playing with the Atlanta Fire 16U AA ELITE. Wow! Tyler compiled three goals over five games at the USA Tier II Nationals. In the final the Fire found themselves facing Team South Dakota once again. The last time they met was just three days prior, when South Dakota beat Atlanta 4-1. That lone Fire goal? Yup, Tyler’s. The rematch would not play out the same. A dogfight saw the two teams knotted at three goals apiece at the end of regulation. In overtime, Tyler picked up the puck from his younger brother Trevor Stewart and knocked in the championship winner! Their whole house must have been rocking! Tyler finished his weekend with a total of three goals over five games. Nobody will blame him if he only remembers the last one!