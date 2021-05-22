newsbreak-logo
Fork Brute Force Attack Detection/Mitigation Still Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel

phoronix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA security module continues to be worked on for being able to detect and mitigate against fork/execute brute force attacks to Linux systems. The latest iteration of patches to be able to provide brute force attack mitigation against fork/exec abuse was sent out on Friday. This seventh spin on the patches reworks some of its tracking of statistical data and other improvements. See the earlier work on this Linux Security Module (LSM) covered in Linux Patches Aim To Provide Fork'ing Brute Force Attack Mitigation.

