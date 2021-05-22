newsbreak-logo
Business

Tim Cook faces barrage of tough questions in frantic final minutes of testimony

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Cook gave testimony in the Epic Games vs Apple trial Friday. Things seemed to be going pretty well until Cook came under a surprise barrage of tough questions from Judge Rogers. Cook was asked about in-app purchases, and why it seemed that gamers were subsidizing the rest of the...

Tim Cook
