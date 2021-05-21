Three things we learned as 600 fans help push Morton to Championship safety
Greenock Morton will play Scottish Championship football next season after winning their play-off final with Airdrieonians 4-0 on aggregate. Robbie Muirhead’s stunning opener and second half tap-in alongside Gary Oliver’s header sealed a 3-0 win at Cappielow in the second leg of the Championship play-off final. Morton held a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Airdrie and coasted to victory in the second as they remain in Scotland’s second-tier.www.nottheoldfirm.com