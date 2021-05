It would seem an unremarkable thing to go for a walk in Green Hill Park on a lovely May Sunday afternoon. Indeed, it seemed a goodly number of other people had the same idea, and there was an undeniable good vibe in the air. The sun was shining, people were picnicking and people were smiling … you knew that because almost no one was masked. It was outdoors, and people seemed to be staying in their pods, but still, it's odd after all of this time to see people's faces.