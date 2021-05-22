newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP: We’ve seen this movie

WTAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Friday-night release of an every-ten-years redistricting proposal – and little change for Republican input – are the hallmarks of the mapmaking promise supermajority Democrats are again visiting upon the state of Illinois, say Republicans. “The Democratic playbook is to release a map on a Friday night,” said State Sen....

wtax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Barickman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Gop Senate#Gop Lawmakers#Gop Campaigns#Democratic#State#Acs#The General Assembly#Republican Input#Nonpartisan Redistricting#Proposal#Change Illinois#People#American#U S Census Data#Color#Equal Representation#Gov Jb Pritzker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Quincy, ILPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Sen. Tracy Says New Legislative Map About Politics Over People

Illinois Democratic legislative leaders released their map showing new district boundaries late last week, and one state senator is not happy about the result. In a press release, Quincy Republican Senator Jil Tracy said the legislative map released Friday shows Democrat leaders have chosen politics over people, citing an earlier pledge by Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto any partisan drawn map.
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

Senate committee to hear DC Statehood bill in June

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing on S. 51, the Washington, DC Admission Act, in June according to a Senate aide. It will mark only the second time in history that a Senate hearing will hear discussion about establishing the 51st state for the United States. The only other hearing came in 2014.
Congress & Courtsswark.today

Boozman Leads Republican Ag Committee Members Calling on USDA to Release Details on Impact of Proposed Tax Increases

Senators request evidence to support claim that only two percent of farm estates will be impacted. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, led a group of Republicans on the panel in calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarify how the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.
Atlanta, GAGriffin Daily News

Butch Miller enters 2022 race for lieutenant governor

ATLANTA — Republicans are starting to step into the vacuum left when GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced last week he would not seek a second term. Georgia Senate Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, entered the race for lieutenant governor Tuesday. Miller, a car dealer, was elected to the Senate in 2010 and chosen president pro tempore by his legislative colleagues in 2018.
Springfield, ILQuad Cities Onlines

GOP lawmakers complain data used to draw maps still not available

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers opened their first public hearing Tuesday on a proposed set of new House and Senate district maps with Democrats and Republicans still at sharp odds over how the maps were drawn and whether or not they are fair. House and Senate Democrats unveiled the proposed maps...
Congress & Courtsocnjsentinel.com

Conservative citizens must demand more from the GOP, leadership

When will enough Republicans of conscience step forward to ensure the future of our democracy? With rancor between the political parties, change can only come from within. We need a groundswell of conservative citizens – citizens who have full faith and trust in the Constitution – to send a clear message that continuing the false narrative of a stolen election and downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol must not stand. These lies are undermining faith in the electoral process, like voracious termites eating away at the foundation of our nation.
Economynsjonline.com

Hours after GOP letter, Gov. Cooper reinstates unemployment work-search requirements

RALEIGH — At about 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) released a letter, signed by 60 members of his Republican caucus members, calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to reinstate work-search requirements for those on unemployment in order to encourage the jobless to return to work. Hours later, Cooper complied, signing Executive Order 216.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, James Lankford and U.S. Representatives Ruben Gallego, Don Bacon Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Improve Urban Indian Health Care

Fix will allow UIOs to spend appropriated funding on construction and renovation projects. The Indian Health System is made up of the Indian Health Service (IHS), Tribal health programs, and urban Indian organizations (UIOs). UIOs provide culturally competent care for the over 70 percent of American Indians and Alaska Natives who live in urban centers, many in low-income, medically underserved areas.
PoliticsReporter

Letter to the editor: Know the facts about redistricting

Town and County might have seen recent letters discussing legislative and congressional reapportionment and redistricting in Pennsylvania. Similar letters, from different authors but containing the same wording, have appeared in other publications. The letters seem designed to sow confusion over an already complex situation. I would like to offer some...
Washington, DCOcean City Today

Van Hollen pushes for D.C. statehood vote

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is pressing for a Senate vote on D.C. statehood. Van Hollen pressed the D.C. statehood issue on the Senate floor on Tuesday. A statehood measure giving Washington D.C. two U.S. senators and a member in the House of Representatives has passed the U.S. House.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Democratic Senators Who Support the Filibuster Beg Republicans Not to Filibuster

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Tuesday, the two most centrist members of the Senate Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, issued a rare joint statement. Lamenting the “horrific” events of January 6th—when a right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college vote—Manchin and Sinema begged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened. The measure passed the House last week with substantial Republican support, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate because of the existence of the filibuster, the Senate rule that allows a 41-vote minority to block non-budgetary legislation from coming to a vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced his opposition.