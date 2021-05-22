Mendon dad was among five finalists for Legoland Master Model Builder

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 10, 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 3, 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Armchair Travel with Steve Farrar, of the Alaskan National Parks, Wednesday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. Teens: Spa-tastic Blender Concoctions, Saturday, May 8, 1 p.m. Registration underway for STEM Beginnings, to be held Mondays, 9:30 a.m., on May 10, 17, 24, June 7, 14 and 21, for 3-6 year olds, along with siblings. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.