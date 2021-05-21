With so many cleaning tasks, be sure to add appliance cleaning to the checklist [Video]

View more in
Lifestyle
Home & Garden|21oak.com
How to put together a complete living room spring cleaning checklist
Maintaining a clean house is a weekly—and sometimes even daily—chore. But, once or twice a year, it’s wise to do a little more than just maintenance. We find that bi-annual deep cleans will help keep your home looking its best throughout the year. Setting aside a few hours to give...
Home & Garden|Posted byBobVila
How To: Use a Swiffer to Clean Floors (and So Much More)
Swiffer Sweepers hit the market in 1999 and have become a staple in many homes around the world in the years since. While there are a number of different models available, the Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Dry and Wet Multi Surface Floor Cleaner is perhaps the most versatile of the brand’s offerings because it functions as both a broom and a mop, cleaning up dry and wet messes alike. Read on to learn how to use a Swiffer properly and how to get the most out of this multifunctional product.
Home & Garden|bostonnews.net
Having A Hard Time Cleaning- Here THE Ultimate Home Cleaning Checklist To Help You Out
Our home is a space that gives us respite from the endless chaos and trials of the world. Once we step inside our home, we get a much-needed break from the despair lurking on the other side of the door. But what if your home is everything but serene? What if you find yourself surrounded with clutter and disorder even in the safe realms of your abode?
Lifestyle|Apartment Therapy
This $10 Find Makes Cleaning My Tub So Much Less of a Chore (and Gets It Sparkling Clean!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Like anywhere else in the house that gets a ton of traffic, the bathtub is one of those areas that requires frequent and thorough cleaning. Whether you prefer quick showers or long, luxurious baths, there’s just no way of getting around the necessity to rid your tub of that stubborn soap scum that builds up throughout the week. It’s a tough task, but somebody’s got to do it. Recently, I learned about a powdered cleaning product: Tub Scrub from the Green Laundress, an eco-friendly brand that could supposedly get things spotless with very little effort on my part. Hoping that this tub cleaner wouldn’t be an energy drain, I decided to give it a try. And it turned out to be a game-changer in so many ways.
Samsung|Food & Wine
Coronavirus|Posted byCars 108
Boy Finds $5K While Cleaning Out Family’s New Used Car [VIDEO]
What's the most interesting thing you've found when purchasing a used car? An Indiana boy found $5,000 in cash and checks under a floormat while cleaning out his family's newly purchased SUV. The only thing I've ever found in a used car was a small bottle of hand sanitizer left...
Skin Care|purewow.com
9 Clean Products We’re Excited to Add to Our Routines This Summer
We’re committed to living clean, which is why we recycle, shop local when we can and pack in the plant-based protein. But sometimes it’s the little things that feel the hardest to change (and that actually cause the most damage in the long run). Deodorant, plastic baggies and eco-unfriendly packaging, oh my! That’s why we found the nine best clean products to add to your daily routine, so you can upgrade your habits and the planet.
Home & Garden|Posted byKISS 106
Here’s How To Save Money On Air Conditioning This Summer
It's that time of year again where you fire up your trusty AC unit and dread seeing that bill!. I put off turning on my AC as long as I could. It wasn't until two nights ago, I was laying in bed and I just couldn't take it anymore. It was too hot in my house. Now, I know that I am not the only one who waits to turn the AC on until the last minute. I also know that I am not the only one looking to find ways to save money on those dreaded energy bills.
Gardening|Posted byFIRST For Women
How to Clean Gardening Tools So They Shine Like New
Gardening is a wonderful hobby to take up in the spring and summer! Not only can you nurture everything from gorgeous flowers to fresh produce, but it’s scientifically proven to be beneficial for your physical and mental health, too. Of course, that also means that it comes with a few other logistics to take care of, like making sure you regularly clean your gardening tools so that they’re in top shape. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just getting a green thumb, here’s everything you need to know.
Jobs|Posted byUS 103.1
Kraft Mayodorsement – Get Paid $10K To Be Face Of Mayo [VIDEO]
If you don't necessarily like mayonnaise, this could change your mind. As a matter of fact if you absolutely hate mayonnaise, this opportunity may change your tune, and taste buds. Kraft is looking to hire someone for a Mayodorsement, and trust me the job pays well - I am talking...
Drinks|wbwn.com
Wine Floats Take Over Just in Time for Summer! [VIDEO]
Wine floats are taking over the country. Recipes for the boozy treat are making their way around the Internet and people are going nuts. The treat is exactly what it sounds like: an ice cream float with wine instead of soda. You can even top them off with whipped cream...
Traffic|RC Car Action
Trail Tip Tuesday: Reedy SC480X Program Card [VIDEO]
The pre-programmed Reedy SC480X ESC settings work very well in most situations, but if you want access to additional settings for fine-tuning, you can do so using the optional Reedy program card (part number 27034). We’ll show you how to connect it, what each setting does, and how to program your ESC.
Animals|Posted byK945
Beware of this Snail and it’s Bubblegum-Looking Eggs [VIDEO]
This snail's eggs look just like a piece of chewed bubblegum, and they're causing massive headaches here in the South. You learn something new everyday, as I had never heard of the apple snail prior to today. It wasn't that long ago when I first heard about the puss moth caterpillar. This is a beast with a funny name that is to be taken very seriously as it's sting can absolutely jack you up. Of course, when I first learned about the puss moth I quickly passed that info to you all and it seemed like I wasn't the only one who had never heard of it before.
Lifestyle|recipes.net
7 Best Chefman Air Fryer Models To Try
Enjoying crispy fried foods without oil seems like an impossible feat. But that’s the thing of the past as an air fryer at home makes the impossible possible. Because of its innovative technology that circulates hot air to cook your food evenly, an air fryer is a versatile piece of kitchen equipment. It’s not only used to fry but to toast, bake, and even roast meals as well. And when it comes to air fryer brands, trust that a Chefman Air Fryer can deliver on such versatility.
Skin Care|seattlepi.com
Be Fearless in Your Skin This Summer! [Video]
(BPT) - Season changes can be challenging for people with eczema. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang shares summer skin care tips and Olay’s new Dermatologist Designed Collection. For more information visit olay.com.
Software|phototraces.com
Adobe Camera Raw vs Lightroom: Which Program Is Right for You?
Which program is best, Adobe Camera Raw vs Lightroom? And which should you use for your photography workflow?. In this article, I’m going to share a thorough comparison of these two programs. I’ll discuss all the key features, from editing capabilities and file types to digital asset management and integration.
Lifestyle|WALA-TV FOX10
