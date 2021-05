Cases of coronavirus in England look as though they are on the up, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). After dropping for five weeks in a row, the percentage of people testing positive showed “early signs of a potential increase”, the ONS said on Friday, with 49,000 people thought to have had a positive result in the week up to 15 May – up nearly 9,000 on the previous week’s estimate.The picture for the whole UK was “mixed”, with data showing cases in Wales to have remained around the same as the previous...