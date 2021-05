The Helping Adolescents Thrive Toolkit, launched today, provides programmatic guidance for people working in the health, social services, education and justice sectors on how to implement strategies for adolescent mental health promotion and protection. The Toolkit covers the legal foundations required for such programmes to succeed, the features of environments that are conducive to the well-being of adolescents, what support should be provided to parents and other caregivers, and psychosocial interventions that work. Tools to guide implementation and examples of programmes already introduced in countries to benefit adolescents, or specific groups of vulnerable adolescents, are described.