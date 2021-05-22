UK aid flown to India to help with Covid-19 crisis

(NEW DELHI) -- On the ground in India, COVID-19 is everywhere. It's in the fear that keeps people trapped indoors, a vacant silence falling over the normally bustling city of New Delhi. It's in the chaos outside of hospitals, where we see family members desperately searching for an intensive care unit bed or oxygen for their loved ones. And it's even in our team, where we had more than half a dozen people drop out after they either tested positive, they no longer felt safe leaving their homes or, sadly, because a loved one was in critical care.