This summer, the Office of Tourism will continue its “Open Spaces, Friendly Faces” tourism recovery campaign promoting Prince William County as a vibrant place to visit, shop, eat, play and stay. Tourism marketing, tourism development, group sales, sports tourism and other programs are designed by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to support the $643 million tourism, travel and hospitality economy in Prince William County (pre-COVID). The summer campaign will reach hundreds of thousands of residents in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.