The Real Housewives of New Jersey is nearing the end of a truly epic Season 13. We saw a single Teresa Giudice for the first time, who wasn’t afraid to flirt with her pool boy, drink too much pineapple juice and show off her “soulmate” Luis Ruelas. Sure, she was guilty of spreading rumors about Evan Goldschneider cheating on Jackie Goldschneider. And she’s pushed the buttons of Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, but when doesn’t she? Tre is an all-star and literally pioneer of reality TV ever since her table flip heard around the world.