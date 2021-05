Caps and Bruins close out campaign with what amounts to a "playoff preseason" tilt, four nights before they meet for Game 1 of first-round set. One More Time - Washington's 2020-21 regular season schedule was originally slated to wrap up with Saturday's game against the Flyers here. But in this truncated season of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, change has been constant. Washington played only 44 of its 56 games at the time and date on which they were originally scheduled, and against the opponent it was scheduled to play against.