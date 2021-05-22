BASE | Walk-Off Win Caps off 2021 Home Schedule

MORAGA, Calif. — During the 2021 season for Saint Mary's Baseball, the Gaels treated fans to just about everything over the course of the year. The two things no one had seen yet during the year were a complete game and a walk-off hit by pitch, and both of those came to fruition on Friday afternoon at Louis Guisto Field. Playing for the final time at home, Saint Mary's capped off a four-game series against Santa Clara with an exciting 3-2 win in the ninth inning, pulling their record even to .500 at 24-24 while sending the Broncos to 15-30.