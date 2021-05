Hi, Can anybody help me? Today I tried to ride Winnats pass using my Garmin Edge 1030 plus on my Direto XR interactive trainer. I rode Hartside Fell on it two Saturdays ago and it worked fine but today it would just not load the route properly. It kept starting me from my location where I live instead of the start of the route. It kept saying it will take a long time to load the route and it might be quicker using point whatever that is. I've tried using both my road bike and indoor trainer profiles and nothing works. What am I doing wrong? Is it a trainer or a Garmin issue? Any help would be greatly appreciated thankyou.