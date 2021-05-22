newsbreak-logo
Benson County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 445 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Grace City to Mchenry to 6 miles northeast of Courtenay. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph along with dime sized hail will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Mose around 450 AM CDT. Red Willow Lake around 455 AM CDT. Tolna and Hamar around 505 AM CDT. Jessie, Pekin and Binford around 510 AM CDT. Bartlett around 520 AM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
