Leave it to Meghan McCain, who has spent the past few weeks complaining about having to wear a mask outside, to find a way to drag President Biden for lifting the mask mandate for vaccinated Americans. On Friday, The View co-host insisted that the Biden administration reversed course on masks in order to deflect from the inflation and unemployment numbers that were released earlier this month. "This has always been political. It continues to be political," said McCain. "The administration saw that less people were going to work, people were still feeling hesitant about the virus, people were still getting their stimulus money and staying home."