2020 was a year like no other. The first true global pandemic in our modern age rocked the world, throwing our way of living and doing business into turmoil. Organizations were forced to adapt in a remarkably short time, as were their employees. One day, we were commuting to work as usual, then almost overnight, we were told we could not come to the office. We were told we could not go out to eat, we were even told we could not get toilet paper.