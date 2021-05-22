newsbreak-logo
Soldier charged with serving weed-laced cupcakes to troops during live-fire training, court documents say

By jzitser@businessinsider.com (Joshua Zitser)
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian soldier is facing 18 charges for serving weed-laced cupcakes to soldiers. Her colleagues consumed the baked goods during a live-fire training exercise, court documents said. Several affected soldiers were allegedly unable to properly execute safe weapons and explosive handling drills. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...

www.msn.com
Quantico, VAAir Force Times

Quantico Marine major charged with assaulting an officer during Capitol breach

An active-duty Marine officer stationed in Quantico, Virginia, was arrested Thursday and charged with crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Maj. Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was charged “with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Fort Carson, COGazette

Fort Carson soldiers train for live-fire

The pop-pop-pop of M4 carbine rifle and M240 machine gun fire cut through the crisp air at Fort Carson Wednesday morning only to be overpowered by earth-shaking .50 caliber machine gun fire from soldiers atop Stryker vehicles. About 130 soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, part of the 4th Infantry...
Chicago, ILhoiabc.com

Soldiers charged with sending guns to Chicago

(CNN) — Three U.S. soldiers in Tennessee are accused of purchasing and transporting nearly 100 illegal guns. The Justice Department says the guns were linked to a mass shooting in Chicago. Demarcus Adams, Jarius Brunson and Brandon Miller were arrested Tuesday. They are stationed at Fort Campbell in Clarksville, Tennessee.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Canadian soldier allegedly fed cannabis cakes to gunners in live fire exercise

A Canadian soldier is facing court martial after alleging serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to unwitting members of her artillery unit during a live fire exercise. Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell faces 18 charges for her baking, including administering a noxious substance and behaving in a disgraceful manner. Cogswell, who has served in the...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Canadian Soldier Faces Mutiny Charge for Urging Troops to Stop Delivering ‘Killer’ Vaccines

A member of the Canadian armed forces has been charged with “endeavoring to persuade another person to join in a mutiny,” after calling on his fellow soldiers to refuse to participate in the distribution of COVID-vaccines, the Ottawa Citizen reported. Officer Cadet Ladislas “Lesley” Kenderesi, a member of the Reserve Cadet Instructor Cadre, is also facing one count of behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer. The charges can be traced back to a December 2020 anti-lockdown rally in Toronto that Kenderesi attended in uniform, addressing the crowd and calling the COVID vaccine “a killer.” In the speech, which was posted to YouTube, Kenderesi said, “I’m asking military, right now serving, truck drivers, medical, engineers, whatever you are, do not take this unlawful order [for] the distribution of this vaccine.” A mutiny-related charge is extremely rare, retired colonel and lawyer Michel Drapeau told the paper. “You would likely have to go back to the late 1940s in the Royal Canadian Navy for anything that might be similar,” said Drapeau.
MilitaryMilitary.com

Army Wants 485K Active-Duty Soldiers, the Force It Had on 9/11

The Army is focusing on supporting and maintaining an active-duty force of 485,000 -- the same size the service was on 9/11 but smaller than Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville previously said he wants. Speaking with Acting Army Secretary John Whitley at a forum hosted by the Atlantic Council...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

3 Soldiers Stationed At Fort Campbell Charged With Funneling Guns Back In Chicago; Prosecutors Say Some Were Used In Mass Shooting In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three soldiers from Chicago were charged Tuesday with funneling guns back to the city from Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee line where they are stationed. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the three purchased 91 firearms. Demarcus Adams, 21; Jarius Brunson, 22; and Brandon Miller, 22, were...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

French pilot 'was tied to a target and had fighter jets open fire and drop bombs around him as part of terrifying hazing ritual'

A French pilot has filed a legal complaint after being subjected to a traumatic hazing ritual in which he was tied to a target and had fighter jets open fire around him. The unnamed man had just been posted to an airbase in the south of the island of Corsica in March 2019 when he was grabbed by colleagues and tied up with adhesive tape.