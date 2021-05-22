McKinney is new Radford chamber director

In execution of a certain Deed of Trust dated January 25, 2008, in the original principal amount of $58,087.98 recorded in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court for Radford City, Virginia as Instrument No. 200800100. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction in the front of the Circuit Court building for the City of Radford, 619 Second St., W., Radford, VA on June 16, 2021, at 12:00 PM, the property described in said Deed of Trust, located at the above address, and more particularly described as follows: ALL THOSE CERTAIN LOTS OR PARCELS OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE WEST WARD OF THE CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESIGNATED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL NO. 1: LOTS TWENTY-FIVE (25) AND TWENTY-SIX (26), ACCORDING TO THE SUBDIVISION BY DWELLING IMPROVEMENT COMPANY OF SECTION 9, PLAN D, DATED JULY 29, 1891, RECORDED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEED BOOK 38 AT PAGE 253, ETC., TO WHICH SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HERE MADE. SAID LOTS BEING SITUATE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIRD AND INGLES STREETS, EACH FACING THIRTY (30) FEET ON INGLES STREET AND EXTENDING BACK FOR A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET TO A TEN (10) FOOT ALLEY. PARCEL NO. 2: BEGINNING AT A POINT A DISTANCE OF 110 FEET FROM THE N.W. CORNER OF THIRD AND INGLES STREET, THENCE ALONG THIRD STREET SOUTH 0 DEG. 50 MIN. WEST 30 FEET TO LOT 28; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES, TO THIRD STREET NORTH 89 DEG. 10 MIN. WEST 75.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 0 DEG. 50 MIN. EAST 30 FEET TO THE LINE OF A 10 FOOT WIDE ALLEY; THENCE AT A RIGHT ANGLES ALONG SAID ALLEY SOUTH 89 DEG. 10 MIN. EAST 75.0 FEET TO THIRD STREET, BEING THE EASTERN HALF OF LOT 27 OF SECTION 9, OF THE PLAN D, AS SUBDIVIDED BY THE DWELLING IMPROVEMENT COMPANY. TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of ten percent (10%) of the sale price or ten percent (10%) of the original principal balance of the subject Deed of Trust, whichever is lower, in the form of cash or certified funds payable to the Substitute Trustee must be present at the time of the sale. The balance of the purchase price will be due within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Purchaser’s deposit may be forfeited to Trustee. Time is of the essence. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser may, if provided by the terms of the Trustee’s Memorandum of Foreclosure Sale, be entitled to a $50 cancellation fee from the Substitute Trustee, but shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. A form copy of the Trustee’s memorandum of foreclosure sale and contract to purchase real property is available for viewing at www.bwwsales.com. BIDDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO FOLLOW CDC GUIDANCE AND WEAR A COVER OVER BOTH NOSE AND MOUTH AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT THE AUCTION. Additional terms, if any, to be announced at the sale and the Purchaser may be given the option to execute the contract of sale electronically. This is a communication from a debt collector and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. The sale is subject to seller confirmation. Substitute Trustee: Equity Trustees, LLC, 8100 Three Chopt Road, Suite 240, Richmond, VA 23229.