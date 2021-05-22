newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

McKinney is new Radford chamber director

Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan McKinney is the new executive of the Radford Chamber of Commerce. He started the job last week. McKinney has served on the chamber’s Board of Directors for nearly 10 years, including both the treasurer and president roles. He brings a wealth of experience and he is excited to begin leading the chamber, according to a chamber news release.

roanoke.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Business
City
Radford, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#The Roanoke Times#Business Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Marketing
Related
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
NBC 29 News

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Clary told the Republican State Central Committee on Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances.
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Take a look at these homes for sale in Radford

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Opportunity is knocking for the innovative mind at this ranch home in a dynamic location. Bring your creative palette and turn this home into a flip, rental or make it your own. If you have a huge eye for remodeling this is the perfect place for you. With strong bones and an unbeatable location, it is time to put your DIY skills to work. Located in Montgomery County with a really a quick commute to Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford and Dublin.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Desi Sowers, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Claytor Lake Water Front Home! Enjoy the evening with the beautiful sunset on either the screen porch or covered deck. Boat lift, dock in a deep water cove and cabana for the warm summer days. Home needs to be updated....ideal start for your dream home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact DeeDee Edwards, Giesen-Caldwell Agency, Inc. at 540-639-1322</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Adorable main level living with a large fenced in yard. Easy access to 81 and located near Radford University. Two bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors, updated refrigerator, and an unfinished basement. Come see this charming home today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chase Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Cedar Ridge end-unit townhome offers a convenient lifestyle. Easy convenience of main level living with a seamless flow from living room to dining area to kitchen. A corner gas log fireplace warms the entire home for energy efficiency. French doors open onto a screened porch where you can relax and relish in not having to mow or do any outside maintenance all year round. The huge master bedroom suite is on the main level and two additional bedrooms and a reading/craft/office room is located on the second level. The lower level consists of unfinished space to make your own or simply use for storage in addition to the two car garage. This pristine home is move-in ready. Centrally located to Radford University, New River Valley Medical Center and Bisset Park on the New River. Don’t miss out! Contact us today to take a look!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Desi Sowers, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Radford, VAWDBJ7.com

Radford Army Ammunition Plant looks to lower environmental waste

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Army Ammunition Plant is looking to lower environmental waste. During one of their yearly community meetings, the arsenal announced the Commander’s Environmental Stewardship Challenge. Their goal is to reduce waste treated at an open burn ground by 50%. Officials says their goal in 2021...
Radford, VAradfordnewsjournal.com

TRUSTEE’S SALE OF 210 INGLES STREET, RADFORD, VA 24141.

In execution of a certain Deed of Trust dated January 25, 2008, in the original principal amount of $58,087.98 recorded in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court for Radford City, Virginia as Instrument No. 200800100. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction in the front of the Circuit Court building for the City of Radford, 619 Second St., W., Radford, VA on June 16, 2021, at 12:00 PM, the property described in said Deed of Trust, located at the above address, and more particularly described as follows: ALL THOSE CERTAIN LOTS OR PARCELS OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE WEST WARD OF THE CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESIGNATED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL NO. 1: LOTS TWENTY-FIVE (25) AND TWENTY-SIX (26), ACCORDING TO THE SUBDIVISION BY DWELLING IMPROVEMENT COMPANY OF SECTION 9, PLAN D, DATED JULY 29, 1891, RECORDED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEED BOOK 38 AT PAGE 253, ETC., TO WHICH SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HERE MADE. SAID LOTS BEING SITUATE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIRD AND INGLES STREETS, EACH FACING THIRTY (30) FEET ON INGLES STREET AND EXTENDING BACK FOR A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET TO A TEN (10) FOOT ALLEY. PARCEL NO. 2: BEGINNING AT A POINT A DISTANCE OF 110 FEET FROM THE N.W. CORNER OF THIRD AND INGLES STREET, THENCE ALONG THIRD STREET SOUTH 0 DEG. 50 MIN. WEST 30 FEET TO LOT 28; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES, TO THIRD STREET NORTH 89 DEG. 10 MIN. WEST 75.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTH 0 DEG. 50 MIN. EAST 30 FEET TO THE LINE OF A 10 FOOT WIDE ALLEY; THENCE AT A RIGHT ANGLES ALONG SAID ALLEY SOUTH 89 DEG. 10 MIN. EAST 75.0 FEET TO THIRD STREET, BEING THE EASTERN HALF OF LOT 27 OF SECTION 9, OF THE PLAN D, AS SUBDIVIDED BY THE DWELLING IMPROVEMENT COMPANY. TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of ten percent (10%) of the sale price or ten percent (10%) of the original principal balance of the subject Deed of Trust, whichever is lower, in the form of cash or certified funds payable to the Substitute Trustee must be present at the time of the sale. The balance of the purchase price will be due within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Purchaser’s deposit may be forfeited to Trustee. Time is of the essence. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser may, if provided by the terms of the Trustee’s Memorandum of Foreclosure Sale, be entitled to a $50 cancellation fee from the Substitute Trustee, but shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. A form copy of the Trustee’s memorandum of foreclosure sale and contract to purchase real property is available for viewing at www.bwwsales.com. BIDDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO FOLLOW CDC GUIDANCE AND WEAR A COVER OVER BOTH NOSE AND MOUTH AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT THE AUCTION. Additional terms, if any, to be announced at the sale and the Purchaser may be given the option to execute the contract of sale electronically. This is a communication from a debt collector and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. The sale is subject to seller confirmation. Substitute Trustee: Equity Trustees, LLC, 8100 Three Chopt Road, Suite 240, Richmond, VA 23229.
Christiansburg, VANRVNews

Meadows, April Rene

April Rene Meadows, age 42, of Christiansburg, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021, and is rejoicing in Heaven. She was born in Radford, Virginia, on June 29, 1978 to Bruce and Anita Meadows of Christiansburg (previously of Blacksburg). April was universally loved by everyone who knew her, as a...
Radford, VAWDBJ7.com

Radford City looks to increase cigarette, tobacco tax

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The city has taken its first step toward increasing tax on cigarettes and tobacco products. At Monday night’s council meeting, there was a unanimous vote in support of increasing the rate in the city up 25 cents per package on a first reading. It’s been more...
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Start immediately with these jobs in Radford

These companies in Radford are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Optimistic Sales Professionals Needed! WORK FROM HOME!; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 4. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Role, Major Guapportunity;
Radford, VAala.org

Rebecca Caufman receives AASL Inspire Special Event Grant

CHICAGO – Rebecca Caufman, library media specialist at Radford High School in Radford, Virginia, is one of five school librarians from across the country receiving a 2021 American Association of School Librarians' (AASL) Inspire Special Event Grant. Made possible by the generosity of AASL member Marina “Marney” Welmers, the grant program provides funds for public middle or high school libraries to plan a special event to enhance student learning.
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Radford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Radford: 1. Ambitious Sales Rep, Work from Home, Great Training! Lb135; 2. Lead Installer; 3. Recovery Support Specialist; 4. Retail Store Associate; 5. Outside Sales Professional; 6. Respiratory Sales Representative; 7. Class A & B Drivers Needed!; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Top Pay + Incentive Bonus; 9. Hospice Travel Nurse RN - $51.18/Hour $2047/Weekly; 10. Director of Nursing;
Radford, VARoanoke Times

Radford University publicly launches $100 million fundraising campaign

Radford University publicly has launched a $100 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, the largest in the university’s 111-year history. The campaign, titled “Together,” will focus on: making education accessible to students and preparing them to excel in their studies; increasing student’ academic engagement; giving student-athletes the resources they need in and out of the classroom; readying the university to seize unexpected opportunities.