Number of Alarms: All Hands plus an additional Tanker and Brush Truck. General Incident Description: At 1230, New Gloucester Fire Rescue was dispatched for a reported outside fire that has gotten away from the caller. While enroute to the call, Engine 3 asked for an additional engine from Gray. Engine 3 arrived on scene to find a yard, a shed, and an area of brush well involved and struck the All Hands at 1242. This brought additional mutual aid to the scene and to station coverage.