Violent Crimes

Daniel Laskos: Sixth murder charge over Romford stabbing

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sixth suspect has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death. The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of killing Daniel Laskos in east London on 7 May. All the defendants, whose ages range from 15 to 19, are...

www.bbc.com
Oak Grove, KYwkdzradio.com

Woman Charged In Oak Grove Stabbing

A woman wanted in connection to a stabbing in Oak Grove was arrested Tuesday morning. Oak Grove Police say in December they were called to a disturbance involving 28-year-old Katrina Grandberry and found her inside a home on Pembroke Oak Grove Road with a knife stabbing another woman. Officers were...
Violent CrimesBBC

Fishponds stabbing: Man, 19, accused of attempted murder

Two more people have been charged with attempted murder following a "vicious" stabbing in Bristol. A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in Ridgeway Road, Fishponds, at about 20:00 GMT on 12 February. Jaheim Mullings, 19, of Downton Road, Bristol, and a 16-year-old boy, appeared before the city's magistrates on Friday.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after man stabbed to death in Yeovil

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Yeovil.Hayley Keating will appear in court on Monday accused of murdering 45-year-old Matthew Wormleighton.Wormleighton died in hospital after he was stabbed at a property in Forts Orchard in Chilthorne Domer, near Yeovil.Police were called around 4.45am on Friday, 14 May, following a report of an injured man.Wormleighton was taken to Yeovil District Hospital where he later died.Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.Keating, of Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Dormer, has been remanded in custody pending an appearance before South Somerset Magistrates’ Court in Yeovil on 17 May.
Queens, NYforesthillspost.com

Elmhurst Man Who Allegedly Went on Stabbing Spree Charged With Murder: DA

A Queens man has been charged for a stabbing spree that left one man dead and two others injured. Mark Albano, 34, is alleged to have stabbed a homeless man to death at the Grand-Avenue-Newton Subway Station on April 23, and then stabbed two other people in Elmhurst within hours of each other on May 7 and 8.
Violent CrimesBBC

Timeline: Daniel Morgan axe murder

A report into the failure of police to find the killers of private investigator Daniel Morgan, killed by an axe to the head 34 years ago, is to be "reviewed" by the home secretary before it is made public. Mr Morgan was found dead in a pub car park in...
Beggs, OKnews9.com

Family Says Beggs Murder Victim Was Stabbed In The Neck

Federal investigators are on the scene of a murder in Beggs, where one person was found dead Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing, and a large multiagency crew of investigators is still looking to determine exactly what happened. The victim's family said the victim was found dead inside his home...
Virginia StateFOX 21 Online

Virginia Man Charged With Second Degree Murder for Fatal Stabbing

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A 40-year-old Virginia man arrested for stabbing a woman to death in his apartment has been formally charged. Authorities say, Derek Malevich, was arrested Wednesday at a hotel in Virginia following an hours-long manhunt. According to the criminal complaint, dispatch received a call around 2:19 a.m. Wednesday...
Cairo, NYWNYT

Woman charged in Cairo murder

CAIRO - A woman is charged with a murder in the town of Cairo. State police arrested 40-year-old Amber Akins of Saugerties. Just after 1 a.m. Friday, police responded to a reported stabbing on Lake Mills Road in the town of Cairo. They found 39-year-old Crystal Borne on the scene and tried to save her, but were not successful.
WorldBBC

Asghar Badshah: Four charged over bus driver's kidnap and murder

Four people have been charged over the kidnap and murder of a bus driver in 2019. Asghar Badshah, 39, from Bradford, was taken from Mayo Road in the early hours of 30 November. His body was found a month later, on 29 December, in a disused building on Commercial Street...
WorldBBC

Connah's Quay: Woman charged with Dean Bennett murder

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Flintshire. Dean Michael Bennett, 31, died after an incident at a property on Old Dock Road in Connah's Quay at about 17:00 BST on Saturday. The woman has been remanded in custody and will appear...
Violent CrimesBBC

Niall Magee: Man acquitted of Crumlin house party murder

A 28-year old man has been cleared of murdering a father-of-one at a house party in Crumlin, County Antrim. Niall Magee, 21, died after being stabbed in a house on Cairn Walk in April 2019. Michael McManus, from Archer Hill, Crumlin, was charged with murdering Mr Magee, and a trial...
Violent CrimesBBC

Agnes Akom: Man charged with murder over missing woman

A man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman who went missing from north-west London a fortnight ago. Agnes Akom, who was also known as Dora, was last seen when she left her home in Cricklewood Broadway on 9 May. Her body has not been found but...